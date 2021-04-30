Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Price Target to $16.00

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

RFP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.71 and a beta of 3.20. Resolute Forest Products has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.22). Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

