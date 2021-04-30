Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €104.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM) received a €104.00 ($122.35) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s current price.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) price target on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.66 ($107.83).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €88.62 ($104.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €87.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.59. Puma has a 1-year low of €53.32 ($62.73) and a 1-year high of €94.36 ($111.01). The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

