Roth Capital Boosts Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target to $5.00

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FBIO has been the topic of several other reports. Dawson James upped their target price on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.79.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $411.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.43.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 44.08% and a negative net margin of 131.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,620. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3,331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 901,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,719,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after acquiring an additional 160,153 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 106,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

