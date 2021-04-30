Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.750-15.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $14.75-$15.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $447.67.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $446.44. 514,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.39 and its 200 day moving average is $409.18. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $333.22 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.