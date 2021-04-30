Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.61-$3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.63. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 14.750-15.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $447.67.

ROP stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $445.85. 297,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,925. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.18. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $332.76 and a 1-year high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

