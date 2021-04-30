Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in Root during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

