ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.01 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $46.94 million and $2.01 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 61.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013929 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.87 or 0.00364924 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005579 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

