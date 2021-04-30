Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 310 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ROG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 341.43.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

