Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.57 million.Rogers also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.800-1.950 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ROG. B. Riley boosted their price target on Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded down $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $189.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,219. Rogers has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $206.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 611.25 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Rogers will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

