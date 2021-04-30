Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

RKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Rocket Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rocket Companies from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.37.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 55,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,785,525. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,650,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Hillman Co. purchased a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,074,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Rocket Companies by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15,131 shares during the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

