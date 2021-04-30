Robert W. Baird Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $292.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $292.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist raised their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.96.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $263.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.32. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stryker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,796,434,000 after acquiring an additional 129,597 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $811,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.