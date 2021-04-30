Robert W. Baird Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $160.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.49.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,010,797. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day moving average is $125.72. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 620,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 59,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,473,773 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $668,621,000 after purchasing an additional 332,132 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.6% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 209,225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

