Robert W. Baird Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $145.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.07.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3,555.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 32.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

