Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.16. 861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,476. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.67. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $89.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

