Robert E. Dean Sells 4,910 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NBHC opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,037,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 12.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 49,141 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

