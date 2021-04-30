Robert E. Dean Sells 4,910 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE NBHC opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.05. National Bank Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.53.
National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd.
National Bank Company Profile
National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.
