Robert D. Cochran Sells 3,390 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $8.85 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.69 million, a PE ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in A10 Networks by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,592,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 996,987 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in A10 Networks by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 415,314 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in A10 Networks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,395,000 after buying an additional 241,625 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

