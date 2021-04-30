Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 335,329 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,058,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 335,329 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $26,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nielsen by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Nielsen in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nielsen by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLSN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $26.19 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $26.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.