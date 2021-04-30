Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of W.W. Grainger worth $36,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,113,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $63,791,000. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 232,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,867,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49,819 shares during the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $429.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.27 and a 52 week high of $430.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.50.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

