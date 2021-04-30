Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 587,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 421,940 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 41.98% of ConocoPhillips worth $31,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 34.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.0% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 138,221 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 482,059 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 79,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.92.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $53.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

