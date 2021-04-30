Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 7,554 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $30,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after purchasing an additional 737,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 731,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $371.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.26 and its 200 day moving average is $350.52. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.96 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total transaction of $21,558,451.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,936.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,939 shares in the company, valued at $125,265,933.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.