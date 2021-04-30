RNC Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.57.

UNP stock opened at $224.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $228.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.19 and its 200 day moving average is $207.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

