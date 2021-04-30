Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%.

NASDAQ:RVSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. 107,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,135. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $153.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.