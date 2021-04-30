RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the March 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

REDU opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. RISE Education Cayman had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Research analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RISE Education Cayman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.