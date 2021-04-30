Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 75.3% in April

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the March 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RTMVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.87. 22,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,279. Rightmove has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.