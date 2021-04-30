Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Sells 8,142 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV traded down $5.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $364.73. 1,115,187 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.53.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

