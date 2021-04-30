Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,841 iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

AIA stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.27. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

