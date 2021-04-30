Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 202,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up 4.3% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $14,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,001,000. Marks Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 303,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 123,945 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,959,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. 115,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.17. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $76.93.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

