Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Invests $4.74 Million in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 175,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of U.S. Global Jets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of JETS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. 204,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,163,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

