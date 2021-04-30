Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Has $709,000 Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. decreased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $33,812,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,795,000 after purchasing an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 1,414.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 94,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 78,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Community Bank System by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 539,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,616,000 after acquiring an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total transaction of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,778. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

