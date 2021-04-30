Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Buys 20,742 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,742 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 177,270.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,813,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811,305 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1,018.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the first quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.17. 6,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,488. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

