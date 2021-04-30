Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 2,409 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,733,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,240,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,886,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,597 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 300.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,277,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. 404,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,832,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.