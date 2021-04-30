Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 1,770 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.2% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period.

VO traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $232.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,876. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $234.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

