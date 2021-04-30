Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 56.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,980,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $211.12 and a 1-year high of $342.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

