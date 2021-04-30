Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $715,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,221 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.84.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.72. 713,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,146,572. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $255.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

