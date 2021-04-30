Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

HBI traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,907. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

