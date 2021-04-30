RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 53.50%.

Shares of RIBT stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $1.15. 12,777,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,335. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.