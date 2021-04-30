Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 561,203 shares.The stock last traded at $37.72 and had previously closed at $42.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.09 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $869,940.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,416.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

