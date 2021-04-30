Reviewing ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ARMOUR Residential REIT and CorePoint Lodging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25 CorePoint Lodging 0 0 1 0 3.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.73%. CorePoint Lodging has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.27%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than CorePoint Lodging.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and CorePoint Lodging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -68.21% 10.28% 1.37% CorePoint Lodging -58.59% -14.67% -6.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CorePoint Lodging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorePoint Lodging has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and CorePoint Lodging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $439.57 million 2.00 -$249.90 million $2.27 5.43 CorePoint Lodging $812.00 million 0.71 -$212.00 million $1.57 6.31

CorePoint Lodging has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CorePoint Lodging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CorePoint Lodging beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. CorePoint Lodging Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

