Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Analysts expect Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) to report $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $9.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $10.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Resonant had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a negative net margin of 967.16%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

RESN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Resonant from $3.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Resonant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,892,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 105,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Resonant by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Resonant by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the first quarter worth approximately $716,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Resonant stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91. Resonant has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.84.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

