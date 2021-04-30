ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

RMD stock traded down $18.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.79. 31,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,327. ResMed has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. Research analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in ResMed by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in ResMed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

