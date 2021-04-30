Research Analysts Set Expectations for Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

SIRI stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,182,000 after buying an additional 687,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

