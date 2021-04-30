Research Analysts Set Expectations for Illumina, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illumina in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

Shares of ILMN opened at $399.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.63.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total value of $1,607,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Illumina by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 222,655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $85,513,000 after buying an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $618,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $999,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

