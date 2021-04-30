Research Analysts Set Expectations for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HONE. DA Davidson raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $15.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

