Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings of $7.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.36. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

Shares of BBY opened at $118.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $70.71 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.