Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

TU opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. TELUS has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in TELUS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 369,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 93,777 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,314,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,818,000 after buying an additional 473,435 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,067,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,138,000 after buying an additional 90,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

