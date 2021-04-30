Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Polaris Infrastructure Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

PIF opened at C$19.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$20.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.68. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52-week low of C$10.75 and a 52-week high of C$24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.78.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$24.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.60 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

