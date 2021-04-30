Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Coursera, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Coursera in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Coursera’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coursera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of COUR opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

