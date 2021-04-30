Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for bioMérieux S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for bioMérieux in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for bioMérieux’s FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bioMérieux presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

OTCMKTS BMXMF opened at $120.25 on Friday. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $170.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day moving average of $141.30.

About bioMérieux

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

