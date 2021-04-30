Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%.

Shares of Repsol stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research firms have commented on REPYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Repsol in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Repsol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

