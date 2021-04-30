ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s current price.

SOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,300. ReneSola has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in ReneSola by 2,087.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth about $234,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

